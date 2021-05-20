Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

