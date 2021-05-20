Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.18. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

