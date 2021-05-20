Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $266.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

