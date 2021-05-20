Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.