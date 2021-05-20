Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

