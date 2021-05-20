Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $171.15 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

