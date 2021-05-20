SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $5.38. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 328,165 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

