SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $5.38. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 328,165 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.55.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
