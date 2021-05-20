Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.87

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.87 and traded as high as C$39.55. Saputo shares last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 455,120 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.87.
About Saputo (TSE:SAP)
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
