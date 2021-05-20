SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Shares Down 1.4%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

