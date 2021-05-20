Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 3%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

