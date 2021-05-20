Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises approximately 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Schrödinger worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $1,105,236.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,377 shares in the company, valued at $931,440.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,560,455 shares of company stock worth $135,318,383 in the last 90 days.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

