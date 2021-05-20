Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,085. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

