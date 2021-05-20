Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

