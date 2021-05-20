Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,541. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

