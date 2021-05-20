Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lessened by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 10.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

