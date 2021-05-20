Science Group (LON:SAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SAG traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393.44 ($5.14). 12,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.89. The company has a market capitalization of £161.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Science Group alerts:

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.