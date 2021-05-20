Science Group (LON:SAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON SAG traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393.44 ($5.14). 12,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.89. The company has a market capitalization of £161.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Science Group
