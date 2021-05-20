Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

SJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,726. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.