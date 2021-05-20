Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 16,350 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

IYF stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

