Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 260,963 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,963 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of Crescent Point Energy worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.