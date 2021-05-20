Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $212,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

