Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $310.31 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.18 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.