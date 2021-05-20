Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 15,993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 860,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,302,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 45.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.