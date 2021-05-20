Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 7,869 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

