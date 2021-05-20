Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 9,717 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

