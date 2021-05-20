Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.