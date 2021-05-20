Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of TransAlta worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

