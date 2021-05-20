Scotia Capital Inc. Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

