Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.