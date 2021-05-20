Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.