Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $68.84 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

