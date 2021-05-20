Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,187,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $233.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.36. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

