Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,519 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

