Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 143,322 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,322 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $135,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

