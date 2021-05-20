Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,979 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.