Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,499 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

