Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 837.1% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.