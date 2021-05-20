Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

