Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

