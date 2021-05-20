Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

