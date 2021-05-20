Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CAE worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 164.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

