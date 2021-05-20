Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $480.47 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

