Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,230 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 567,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.