Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JD.com by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

