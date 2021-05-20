Scotiabank Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.67.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.76. 1,401,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,247. The firm has a market cap of C$159.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.