Scotiabank Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.65. The company had a trading volume of 434,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,081. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

