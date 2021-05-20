Scry.info Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $76,040.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

