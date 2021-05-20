See results about (LON:J) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Barclays

See results about (LON:J) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of See results about to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 317.17 ($4.14).

