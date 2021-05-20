SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,026.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40), with a volume of 214123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014 ($13.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 987.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 947.88. The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

