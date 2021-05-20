Semux Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 57.8% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $260,221.92 and approximately $19.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000222 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010262 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003731 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

