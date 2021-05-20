Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $920.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SENS. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,946,294 shares of company stock worth $22,389,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

